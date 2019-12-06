Monterey, Calif. – Greenwood Hospitality Group, a full-service, third-party hotel management company, has assumed management of five hotels in Monterey, Calif.: the Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, the Spindrift Inn, the Wave Street Inn, the Victorian Inn, and the Monterey Bay Inn. All five properties are owned by boutique hotel collection Inns of Monterey.

“These five properties represent some of the most vibrant and expressive hotels in the Monterey hotel market, and we are honored to add them to our portfolio,” said Bill Kohl, principal at Greenwood Hospitality Group. “We are excited for the future of this fantastic destination, and we are looking forward to growing alongside Inns of Monterey.”

Ted Balestreri, CEO of Cannery Row Company and the Inns of Monterey, added, “I’ve known Bill Kohl for years, and we have every expectation that Greenwood Hospitality will be an excellent partner for the Inns of Monterey, our luxury collection of boutique hotels. Our hotels celebrate the character and spirit of Monterey and offer authentic experiences you won’t find anywhere else.”

The historic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is a full-service property. Originally known as La Granja (Spanish for ‘the farm’) when it was built in 1824 by Spanish diplomat Don Estéban Munras, the property’s historic significance has been maintained over the years, including a portion of the original structure complete with 32-inch thick adobe walls. Today the hotel offers modern Spanish cuisine at the Estéban Restaurant.

The Spindrift Inn was built by Chinese investor and restaurateur Maen Chang Wu in 1927 on the site of the former Ocean View Hotel. The 45-key hotel is located on Monterey’s historic Cannery Row, and sits on the shores of Monterey Bay and the Pacific Ocean. A continental breakfast delivered directly to the room is one of the hotel’s hallmarks.

The Wave Street Inn is located near Monterey’s Cannery Row and is within walking distance of the Old Fisherman’s Wharf. The hotel’s modern design is bolstered by an aesthetic rooted in nature, and each of the property’s rooms and suite categories are named in honor of Cannery Row.

The Victorian Inn has changed hands many times over the course of history, with its first recorded purchase from the Lang Family in 1908. Today, the hotel offers guestrooms and suites with fireplaces, many with full-size living rooms and large sleeper sofas. All guests of the Victorian Inn will have access to a daily complimentary deluxe continental breakfast and evening wine and cheese reception.

The Monterey Bay Inn provides views of Monterey’s historic coastline, as well as access to the most popular attractions in the area. This property was built as part of Cannery Row’s modern renaissance and is located adjacent to the 1916 California Fisheries facility. The 49-key hotel offers private balconies, a rooftop hot tub, a daily continental breakfast delivered to the room, and direct access to San Carlos Beach.

