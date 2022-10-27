Marriott Bonvoy Launches ‘Travel by Design’ on Samsung TV Plus

BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott Bonvoy launched Travel by Design, an integrated content platform showcasing never-before-told design stories that inspired some of the world’s most extraordinary hotels. Marriott Bonvoy is partnering with Samsung to create the first exclusive branded destination within Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming service, Samsung TV Plus. Starting November 1, Samsung TV Plus viewers can click a tile on the service home screen to explore the on-demand library to immerse themselves in a curated collection of travel video content.

“We are excited to launch our Travel by Design platform to introduce travelers to the design visionaries behind some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, fusing them closer to destinations and cultures for a more immersive travel experience,” said Annie Granatstein, vice president, content marketing at Marriott International. “We know travelers are rethinking how they want to see the world and we are proud to be able to offer them this one-of-a-kind at-home experience to fill their bucket lists.”

From a secluded overwater villa in the Maldives to a reimagined royal palace in Budapest or trendy hotspot in downtown Los Angeles, Travel by Design brings tales of design and architecture to life from world-renowned creatives, such as Frank Gehry and Yabu Pushelberg, with articles, films, podcasts, and photography across multiple channels including digital, editorial, and social platforms.

Advertisement

Travel by Design features a collection of short films showcasing four stories, where iconic destinations meet design from brands like W Hotels & Resorts, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection Hotels, and more. The series will be available on streaming platforms such as Samsung, Roku, and YouTube, and featured in hotel rooms globally on Marriott Bonvoy TV.

The Travel by Design podcast hosted by Hamish Kilburn, editor at Hotel Designs, meets the architects, designers, and visionaries who dive deep into the craft and hear what sparked their concept, how their creative process changes throughout, and what it’s like to enjoy the space as a traveler. Six audio episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.