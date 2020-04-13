SPOKANE, Wash. — Magnuson Hotels recently announced the branding of the Magnuson Hotel Little Rock South in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Formerly affiliated with Choice Hotels, the 90-room Magnuson Hotel Little Rock South will is located near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, University of Arkansas Little Rock, River Market, Little Rock Convention Center, William J. Clinton Library, the Museum of Discovery, and the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum.

The Magnuson Hotel Little Rock South’s amenities include free continental breakfast, refrigerators, microwaves, cable/satellite TV, and free high-speed internet access.

“We are so proud to be working with Mr. Mahesh Patel and his team in Little Rock,” stated company CEO Thomas Magnuson. “We look forward to helping this hotel become one of the most active centers in the Little Rock area.”