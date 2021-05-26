MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa Now Managed by Urgo Hotels & Resorts

BETHESDA, Maryland, and SONOMA, California—Officials of Urgo Hotels & Resorts, a hotel company that operates, develops, invests, and owns hotels and resorts throughout North America, announced that it has taken over operations of the 64-room MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma, California. The property is on five acres of land in downtown Sonoma with a variety of guestrooms and amenities. The hotel also features multiple dining options designed to appeal to both guests and locals alike.

“We continue to grow our portfolio of boutique, independent, and lifestyle hotels throughout North America with unique properties and great partnerships like this,” said Matt Jalazo, senior vice president of development for Urgo Hotels & Resorts. “Originally built in 1869 as a private estate before eventually being converted to an inn in 1997, the MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa is the premier lodging and dining experience for both guests and community in the heart of California’s Wine Country.”

The MacArthur Place has 64 guestrooms across 16 cottages, as well as 5,000 square feet of lush, garden grounds, and 3,800 square feet of event and meeting space. Most guestrooms feature an outdoor porch, patio, shower, tub, and/or firepit, and all rooms incorporate up-to-date technology.

Whether looking for a nightcap or elegant cuisine, both nearby residents and travelers may select from numerous on-site dining options. On-site dining outlets include: Layla, a three-meal restaurant featuring healthy, organic, Mediterranean options; the Bar at MacArthur, with handcrafted cocktails, an assortment of craft beers, and a quality menu; and The Porch, a provision shop that provides everything from coffee and pastries in the mornings to paninis and organic soft serve ice cream in the afternoons.

This is the fourth property Urgo has added to its portfolio in the last six months as owners seek new management options as the industry continues to rebound from the pandemic. Urgo prides itself on providing a more personalized touch to hotel management.