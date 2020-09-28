SEOUL, South Korea — LOTTE Hotel opened in Seattle on September 24 as the chain’s 12th international hotel and second in the contiguous United States after LOTTE New York Palace. The company also has a property in Guam.

In addition to operating 20 hotels in Korea, LOTTE Hotel now operates 12 international chain hotels in seven countries. The company has opened at least one international chain hotel each year over the past decade.

Late last year, LOTTE Hotel announced a joint investment with Hana Financial Investment to acquire LOTTE Hotel Seattle, with LOTTE entrusted to operate the hotel. LOTTE also operates LOTTE City Hotel Tashkent Palace, LOTTE Hotel Yangon, and LOTTE Hotel Samara.

Advertisement

LOTTE Hotel Seattle has 189 rooms including 33 suites on the first through 16th floors of its 44-story building. The guestroom design is inspired by Seattle’s natural landscape. Glass window walls offer views of both the ocean and the cityscape.

The property has 12 meeting rooms and banquet halls, including the Sanctuary Grand Ballroom, a 100-year-old space that was formerly America’s first United Methodist Church and has been renovated while still showcasing its stained glass and organ pipes.

The Seattle hotel also offers mobile check-in, a welcome drink, a “Fragrance Service” in which guests going out in the evening are offered perfume sprays, a valet service, and a service for cleaning inside of the guest vehicles. Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge on the 16th floor has a contemporary menu and overlooks downtown Seattle. LOTTE Hotel Seattle’s Spa is home to the brand Biologique Recherche, which is found in Four Seasons, Peninsula, and Mandarin Oriental chains.

Located on Fifth Avenue in the heart of midtown, LOTTE Hotel Seattle is near the offices of global companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Starbucks, Apple, and Disney.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE