Lively Hotel to Join OAK Mixed-Use Development

OKLAHOMA CITY—Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development announced Lively Hotel, a 132-key boutique hotel, will join the community at OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use district. Gatehouse Capital will develop Lively Hotel in partnership with Veritas. With site work underway, vertical construction of the mixed-use community began recently.

Designed as OAK’s “living room,” Lively Hotel is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. As Oklahoma’s first Tapestry Collection hotel, Lively Hotel will have 132 rooms; a 3,050-square-foot bar and restaurant; an amenity deck with a 2,400-square-foot outdoor bar and pool area; a fitness center; and over 2,600 square feet of meeting space.

“Lively Hotel is a testament to our belief in a ‘new luxury’ that defines itself with ease and energy,” said Penn Collins, president and CEO of Gatehouse Capital. “Historically, Gatehouse’s most successful projects have been lifted by both brand affiliations and partnerships. The firm’s work in concert with Hilton, Veritas, and OAK’s tenants promises to bring not only a new hotel product to Oklahoma City but an entirely new experience to the region. Benefitting from the amenities provided by this placemaking development, Lively promises to offer both an elevated destination for visitors and a fabulous perch atop OAK for local guests as well.”

On the ground floor, the hotel will have 13,500 square feet of retail space. Open Realty’s Michael Nagy and Chris Speciale are already in talks with several new-to-market brands for the retail space, with plans to announce concepts in the coming months. Nelson Worldwide is the hotel architect; Sarah Pickard of Pickard Design Studio is the interior designer. Vincit Constructors, the general contractor, and Valor Bank, the lending partner, are both based in the Oklahoma City area.

“Valor is excited to be leading the financing for the project,” said Kenny Thomas, chief lending officer. “Lively Hotel will be the first of its kind in Oklahoma and is just one part of the exciting redevelopment of this area of Oklahoma City. We are honored to be a part of this endeavor and look forward to watching the creative vision come to life over the next 24 months.”

The hotel news comes on the heels of several retail announcements, including RH’s Design Gallery, a concept encompassing three levels and a rooftop restaurant and garden, wine bar, in-house interior design firm, and more.

“Within the past two years, Oklahoma City has seen an impressive tourism rebound,” said Zac Craig, president of Visit Oklahoma City. “In 2021, we welcomed 21.4 million visitors with an economic impact of $3.8 billion. We’re excited for OAK to begin taking shape, and know that the mix of top-tier retailers, restaurants, and now, Lively Hotel, will be a significant draw for new visitors, further enhancing Oklahoma City’s offerings as a destination.”

The OAK community encompasses 320 multifamily homes, developed in partnership with multifamily housing developer Mintwood Real Estate.

“With vertical construction now underway, finalizing the development partner and concept for Lively Hotel is an important milestone that brings us one step closer to creating a best-in-class mixed-use experience at OAK,” said McNeill. “We have the right partners in place to develop a truly integrated destination, complete with a dynamic retail mix, unique hospitality offering, activated patios and green spaces, and miles of connected sidewalks.”

McNeill is joined by Everett Dobson and the Dobson family as partners in the multi-phase project.