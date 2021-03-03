Legendary Capital Acquires Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, recently announced the sale of the newly constructed, four-story, 141-room Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora in Aurora, Colorado. Legendary Capital acquired the asset for a $27.9 million contribution valuation, according to Gordon Allred, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Ontario office. National Hospitality Services will manage the property, which has received its Certificate of Occupancy and is ready to open for business, he added.

Allred and Joshua S. Tammen, vice president investments in Phoenix, handled the brokerage assignment. Adam Lewis, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Colorado, assisted in closing the transaction.

Completed in 2020, the hotel is located directly behind the 2nd Avenue & Abilene light rail station near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and equidistant from both the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver. The city’s completely redesigned Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Hospital and one of the nation’s top life sciences research campuses, the Fitzsimons Innovation Community, are nearby.

The Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora has a spacious first floor with several seating areas, a bar/lounge/Bistro area, and a 24-hour front desk. Additional amenities include a business center, three meeting rooms, a fitness center, an outdoor patio with seating and firepit, valet laundry service, and a two-story, 55,715- square-foot parking deck. “Designed for energy cost savings, the hotel complies with the highest energy efficiency standards,” Tammen added.

