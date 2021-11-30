JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa Launches Family Suites

ORLANDO—JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa introduces its new collection of family suites, four suites created to encourage family togetherness and connection. The family suites offer amenities to promote a healthier, more restful sleep for all. Part of JW Marriott’s Family by JW programming, each suite will have two separate rooms with kid-approved loft beds, design elements, and interactive surprises.

Designed by Bilkey Llinas Design, the family suites sleep up to nine and feature two bedrooms, one with a queen bed and full-sized, lofted bunk beds and one with a king bed with a pull-out twin sofa sleeper. The suites also include two bathrooms with tubs and separate showers, as well as a living area with a guest bathroom and additional sofa bed. First-of-their-kinds for JW Marriott, the suites have kid-friendly elements like chalkboard walls, a play table with a giraffe lamp, and blue and orange stools, as well as a book nook: a circular built-in seating area with a curved orange cushion. The connecting room layout gives adults their own retreat, one close enough to ensure quality time with little ones. Like all Family by JW offerings, the family suites are inspired by J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, the namesake of the JW Marriott brand, who always made time for creating memories with family and friends.

“We have received requests for larger, family-style rooms at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek due to our location within the gates of Walt Disney World, our kid-friendly amenities, and the ongoing trend of multigenerational travel,” said Sam Basu, general manager of JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa. “The Family Suites help fulfill this need and encourage families to spend quality time together during their stay. Along with a curated, in-room ‘Sleepy Snack’ menu prepared by our chef, these rooms promote quality rest so everyone can be recharged for another day in the Orlando sun.”

Advertisement

The excitement of a vacation makes it hard for children to settle their minds. To make nap and bedtime easier, the resort’s newly appointed executive chef Melissa Sallman has created an exclusive “Sleepy Snack” in-room dining menu. With healthy options for the entire family, the menu includes a berry yogurt smoothie and crackers and cheese for kids, as well as tropical fruit skewers, rosemary and sea salt roasted cashews, and herbal hot tea for adults—all ingredients recommended by the Sleep Foundation to promote relaxation and a night of better sleep.

In addition, to encourage children to fall and stay asleep, JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek has collaborated with Skip Hop, a brand with grow-with-baby designs and must-haves that make life with children easier. In each suite, guests will find a Skip Hop Moonlight & Melodies Nightlight Soother Owl to lull children to dream.

“The Family Suites at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek are a first for JW Marriott and a reflection of the way families want to travel together today,” said Bruce Rohr, vice president and global brand leader of JW Marriott. “The new suites speak to the importance our brand places on family togetherness through Family by JW as well as our commitment to well-being, and will allow families to create and cherish memories with us.”