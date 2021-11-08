John Fareed Elected Global Chairman for Horwath HTL

Fareed to succeed Robert Hecker, who will continue as a member of the Horwath HTL Global Committee and managing partner of Pacific Asia.

NEW YORK — During its 2021 Global Meeting, Horwath HTL announced that John Fareed, MSc CHME ISHC, has been elected global chair. Fareed will succeed Robert Hecker, who will continue as a member of the Horwath HTL Global Committee and managing partner of the Pacific Asia offices.

“We cannot thank Robert Hecker enough for his incredible service to Horwath HTL. Under his stewardship, the brand has continued to grow, and we have cemented our place as the global leader in hospitality consulting,” said James Chappell, global business director of Horwath HTL. “John Fareed has proven to be up for the challenge. His taking the helm will ensure Horwath HTL continues its strategic vision of providing best-in-class advisory services to our clients for many years to come.”

Fareed will continue to lead North America while focusing on growing the presence of the world’s only hospitality-focused, independent advisory brand. Currently, Horwath HTL’s 250 senior advisors represent over 80 specialties in 40 countries worldwide, all focused one hundred percent on hotel, tourism, and leisure consulting.

“After 16 years, the time is right for a new chair to step in and guide this incredible group in facing the challenges of an industry in flux,” said Robert Hecker, Horwath HTL’s outgoing global chair. “As the market works through a period of unprecedented turmoil and change, John Fareed’s vision and experience will help us as we adapt for the new normal. We are all looking forward to this change and continuing to help our clients with independent, expert advice.”

Horwath HTL has carried out more than 30,000 assignments for private and public clients. Their asset management, strategic consulting, and transactional advisory services have helped hotel investors, owners, and operators continually increase the value of their portfolios.

“Our industry has weathered a perfect storm over the last two years, and as the world starts to recover and business rebounds, the industry will come back stronger than ever,” said Fareed. “I am excited to lead our global brand to assist hotel investors, owners, and operators with virtually any challenge they may encounter. Our team has the senior level, industry-specific expertise, and deep knowledge of local markets necessary to ensure we can assist clients in making winning strategic decisions.”

Horwath HTL’s consulting services include planning and development, transactional support, asset management, strategic advisory, appraisal and valuation, health and wellness, tourism development, and expert witness and litigation support.