MIAMI—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has arranged $180 million in financing for the 294-key Miami Beach EDITION hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Miami Beach EDITION pairs the style of a boutique hotel with the amenities of a resort. Redesigned in 2014, the resort offers traditional guestrooms and suites, including 28 private bungalows and a rooftop penthouse, and access to 380 linear feet of beachfront. Guests enjoy two outdoor pools with gardens, a fitness facility, a spa, and BASEMENT, an underground nightclub with a bowling alley and ice skating rink. The resort is also home to a private oceanfront beach club and offers three food and beverage outlets, Matador Room/Bar, Market at EDITION, and Tropicale and Lobby Bar.

The Miami Beach EDITION occupies a 3.5-acre site between Collins Ave. and the Atlantic Ocean. Miami Beach continues to be a leisure destination in the United States, hosting domestic and international travelers for events such as Art Deco Weekend, Ultra Music Festival, and the Art Basel.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Kevin Davis and Senior Vice President Barnett Wu.

