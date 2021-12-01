Life House to Operate Two York, Maine, Hotels

YORK, MAINE—Maine-based real estate developer Taylor Perkins and his holding company, The Surf Company LLC, have announced a partnership with Life House to operate its two beachfront hotels in York, Maine. The portfolio, which encompasses nearly 140 keys on the beach in York, represents Life House’s first projects in Maine, with the intention to expand their partnership with The Surf Company on the New England coast.

Just over an hour north of Boston, York is one of the nation’s oldest cities, originally settled in 1624 by the Abenaki who called the town “Agamenticus,” a term they used to refer to the York River. York’s history, beaches, shopping, and restaurants make it a vacation destination in Maine.

“We spent a lot of time talking with multiple companies that manage assets in this part of the world, and after careful deliberation, we ultimately identified Life House as being the most aligned with our vision for these assets. Life House’s brand dovetails perfectly with ours”, said Perkins.

Formerly the York Harbor Motel and Cottages, the York Beach Surf Club opens after a multi-million dollar renovation that transformed the property into an oceanfront resort, featuring two resort-style saltwater pools, multiple food and beverage concepts, and a storyline grounded in the surfing history of Maine. The hotel’s 54 rooms, which range from oceanfront suites to two and three-bedroom bungalows, allow guests to enjoy Maine’s seacoast.

“As we witnessed the frenetic evolution of the East Coast as a premier vacation destination during and post-COVID, we knew York, Maine, was the right starting point, at the right time, and for all the right reasons. These projects have shifted our perspective and we needed someone that could accurately convey our narrative the way we wanted it told. Fortunately, Life House has that innate storytelling ability. With Life House, we’ve aligned ourselves with a group that can grow with us and properly relay our story for the benefit of our guests,” stated Perkins.

A five-minute walk from the York Beach Surf Club, The Sea Latch Inn (to be re-branded in 2022) encompasses 84 rooms and grounds that deliver a New England hospitality experience. The three-story hotel has been hosting visitors from throughout New England for years, with guests returning year after year for the property’s ocean access and hospitality. Perkins and Life House will re-imagine the hotel as a lifestyle property prior to the 2022 summer season.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Taylor and his family, and Life House’s entrance to the Maine market,” said Bryan Dunn, managing director of Life House. “We were immediately drawn to the Perkins’ deep family roots in Coastal Maine, and the culture of these assets aligns with the Life House guest experience. We look forward to working with their world-class team to deliver an authentically local hospitality experience in York and beyond.”