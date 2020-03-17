Indigo Road Adds The Savvy in Savannah, Georgia to Portfolio

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Indigo Road Hospitality Group has added The Savvy in Savannah, Ga. to its growing portfolio of lifestyle hotels. The hotel is slated to open in 2021.

“The great advantage for hotels of this size is the ability to personalize the experience for guests and enables us to create a memorable visit,” said Larry Spelts, partner and president of the Lodging & Lifestyle Adventures division of The Indigo Road, which launched earlier this year. “The open-air courtyard is destined to become a highly coveted place for locals and visitors looking to enjoy refreshing beverages in a secluded urban oasis.”

Designed by architecture firm LS3P, the 55-room, full-service boutique hotel will have 47 studios and eight suites; a 2,000-square-foot courtyard; and an 800-square-foot meeting room. Adjacent to the hotel will be a seafood restaurant and raw bar. JE Dunn Construction is the general contractor and the project is being co-developed by Garage Cap Hospitality and JPW Development Partners.

Advertisement

“We went with The Indigo Road for this project based on the decades of operational experience between Steve and Larry,” said Philip Woollcott, managing principal of JPW Development Partners. “We’re thrilled to be The Indigo Road’s first Savannah project and look forward to its successes.”

The Savvy will have an open-air courtyard with water features, a garden, and a seating area. Cocktails and small plates will be available in the afternoons. Enclosed by exposed red brick leftover from one of the property’s original structures, the courtyard will have a vintage camper trailer, which will house a grab-and-go dining concept.

The Indigo Road Restaurant Group, which now owns and operates more than 24 concepts throughout the Southeast, will operate the seafood restaurant adjacent and locally accessible to the hotel. A fresh take on a classic fish house, the restaurant plans on sourcing fresh, local seafood—especially for its raw bar—and locally grown produce whenever possible for its dishes. Its beverage program will offer cocktails, wines, and a diverse collection of beers on tap. The restaurant will also offer brunch on the weekends and cater for private events.

“The moment I stepped into the building that would house the restaurant, I saw how illuminated and airy the space was thanks to the dramatic clerestory running the length of the roof peak,” said Steve Palmer, founder and managing partner of The Indigo Road. “I knew it’d be the perfect spot for an old-school fish house and raw bar. Savannah is home to some of the region’s best seafood.”

The Savvy will be located on East Bay Street within walking distance of numerous attractions, brewpubs, retail stores, restaurants, and artists’ studios in the Savannah Historic District and along the city’s River Street. It will also be in proximity to Interstate 16, The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).

“We are thrilled to be in a unique city like Savannah, which is quickly becoming a world-class city and destination,” Spelts said. “With the Savvy, it’s our intention to make a contribution to the quality of life for locals and the quality of experience for visitors looking for an authentic base from which to explore Savannah.”

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE