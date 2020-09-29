INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis’ Bottleworks District released new renderings for its Bottleworks Hotel as construction continues on the $300 million urban mixed-use development. The hotel, along with The Garage Food Hall, movie theater, and retail and office space, is scheduled to open this winter.

Occupying the top two floors of the historic bottling works administration building, Bottleworks Hotel will weave historic architectural features with modern hotel amenities, including meeting space, room service, fitness center, and valet parking, along with a restaurant and lounge.

Updated Bottleworks Hotel renderings showcase the hotel’s reimagined lobby with terrazzo floors, plaster detailing, colorful ceramic tile, and brass art deco patterned doors restored to their historic state. Entry to the 140-key boutique hotel will be located at the southwest corner of the historical building, where the frozen fountain Coca-Cola sign once topped the roof. The building’s original “Filler Machine Room,” a rolling conveyor belt leading to the bottling rooms, has now been replaced by the hotel’s front desk area.

“Bottleworks’ phase one development continues to make great progress, including construction on the former Coca-Cola building, which will bring an incredible new boutique hotel to the heart of downtown Indy,” said Jeff Whiteman, chief operating officer at Geronimo Hospitality Group, which will own and operate both the hotel and food hall at Bottleworks. “We’re moving forward full-steam ahead on this exciting project and look forward to debuting the hotel along with The Garage Food Hall later this year.”

Steps from Bottleworks Hotel, The Garage Food Hall will be home to more than 20 independently owned local and regional vendors, bringing together culinary talent and an eclectic mix of specialty retail inside a 38,000 square foot communal space. The Food Hall is scheduled to open this winter.

Phase one of Bottleworks District also includes the development of venture studio High Alpha’s new headquarters, and Living Room Theaters, an eight-auditorium cinema with a bar and lounge.

