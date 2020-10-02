On Thursday, Hyatt announced three U.S. hotel openings: Grand Hyatt Nashville; Hotel Kansas City, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt; and Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia.

Grand Hyatt Nashville

Grand Hyatt Nashville is the first pillar of the 18-acre Nashville Yards development near the city’s Gulch neighborhood and downtown. The 25-floor, 591-room luxury hotel is home to one of the tallest outdoor rooftop lounges in Nashville, a fifth-floor pool deck overlooking downtown, R+R Wellness spa, and seven culinary options—including The Continental, a new concept from James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Brock. The hotel also has 77,000 square feet of event and pre-function space, including a 20,000 square foot grand ballroom, and is within walking distance to the Nashville Convention Center, Country Music Hall of Fame, and Bridgestone Arena, among other attractions.

Hotel Kansas City, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Hotel Kansas City opened in the Kansas City Club building as The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand’s 22nd location worldwide. With a design led by Chicago-based Simeone Deary Design Group, the lifestyle boutique hotel pays homage to the building’s history as a prominent 1920s social club with vintage touches and modern comforts in its 144 Victorian-inspired guestrooms and suites. Hotel Kansas City has four restaurants and bars, including The Town Company and El Gold, both developed by Kansas City native Patrick Ryan, and a street-level lobby bar and coffee post. Hotel Kansas City’s collection of unique event spaces spans a total of more than 20,000 square feet, including a 6,000-square-foot rooftop.

Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia

The Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia is a newly built 332-room upscale lifestyle hotel with 22 suites. The hotel’s contemporary guestrooms and amenities include Drybar Buttercup salon-quality blow-dryers in each room, more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space, Patchwork Restaurant and Bar, and a grab-and-go market. Located in the city’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, the hotel connects travelers to popular Philadelphia historical and cultural attractions like the museum district on Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Independence National Historic Park.

