SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership, and management company, has been selected to operate the 312-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort in Phoenix.

“We continue our westward expansion with the addition of our second hotel in Arizona, the recently renovated Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “Having grown our portfolio by more than 50 percent last year, 2019 has seen sustained growth as we firm up our nationwide presence. HVMG is well acquainted with both the Embassy brand and the market, knowledge we will utilize to improve both guest satisfaction scores and bottom line revenues.”

Located at 5001 N. Scottsdale Road, overlooking Camelback Mountain, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort is near world-class golf courses, wellness facilities, fine dining, art galleries, and MLB Spring Training stadiums. Hotel amenities include a 5,000-square-foot fitness center, two resort-style pools, a tennis court, a business center, and 60,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space. Dining options include a complimentary breakfast and evening reception, as well as the Granada Bar & Grille. Two-room suites provide WiFi, workstations, and two 43-inch HD televisions.

Advertisement

“Of the five companies we considered to operate this resort, HVMG was the clear and obvious choice for us,” said Mark Snyder, the hotel’s owner. “We are confident they are the correct choice to maximize the property’s revenue through their revenue management systems while simultaneously increasing income with their control measures.”

“With its majestic, surrounding beauty and numerous things to do, Scottsdale is an ideal market for an upper upscale brand like Embassy Suites by Hilton,” Cole added. “Having recently completed a $25 million renovation, the hotel is in ‘like-new condition,’ making it the ‘newest’ hotel in the market in the past eight years. Following the implementation of our proprietary management and marketing systems, we are confident the hotel quickly will take its place as the market leader.”