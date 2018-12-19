SAVANNAH, Ga.—Georgia-based HOS Management (HOS), in a joint venture with Iowa-based firm Hawkeye Hotels, recently completed the acquisition of B Historic hotel in Georgia for an undisclosed sum. The property will be converted to a TRYP by Wyndham and will be managed by HOS, which has four Savannah hotels in operation and, including the B Historic, six Savannah hotels in various phases of development.

Built in 2008 and renovated in 2016, the hotel has 101 guestrooms, a fitness center, indoor pool, business center, and signature restaurant Kitchen 320. It is located on Montgomery Street in Savannah’s Historic District. Museums, churches, monuments, fine dining, boutiques, theaters, and more surround the area.

“The history of Savannah makes it a timeless destination, and we are thrilled that we have found yet another opportunity to collaborate with HOS and invest in this unique community and the local economy,” said Parth Patel, head of investments at Hawkeye Hotels.

Advertisement

Downtown Savannah is the nation’s largest National Historic Landmark District. Visitors can experience the 18th- and 19th-century architecture, historic Revolutionary and Civil War forts, public squares, and other remnants of colonial history. HOS will make it a priority to preserve the history of the hotel’s surrounding area.

“With the city of Savannah developing at a quick pace amidst timeless southern traditions, we saw an opportunity to place the asset in a nationally recognized platform with TRYP by Wyndham, which will further enrich the downtown district and better serve the community’s needs,” said Krishan Gandhi, vice president of development at HOS Management.

Within a mile of the B Historic are: Savannah’s Civic Center, the Savannah College of Art and Design, City Market, Forsyth Park, Lucas Theatre, Telfair Museum, and access to riverboat cruises. The hotel is also located within driving distance of the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Tybee Island Beach. Additionally, three major health care facilities operate in close proximity, as do 19 area colleges and universities. Special local events, such as the Savannah Music Festival and Savannah Film Festival, bring in tens of thousands of visitors annually.