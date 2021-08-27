TUCSON, Arizona—Hilton announced the opening of its newest hotel, the dual-branded Hampton Inn by Hilton, and Home 2 Suites by Hilton Tucson Downtown. Located near the University of Arizona, The Tucson Convention Center, and the Cathedral of Saint Augustine, the property is a new addition to Tucson Downtown lodging offerings. With two brands under one roof, the hotel expands Hilton’s footprint of multi-brand properties.

“We’re delighted to open Hampton Inn by Hilton and Home 2 Suites by Hilton Tucson Downtown and offer business and leisure travelers visiting downtown Tucson with an innovative and value-driven lodging experience,” said James M. O’Brien, senior vice president, operations, Fayth Hospitality Management, LLC. “Blending these two category-leading brands and their signature, yet unique, identities under one roof further propels our commitment to providing quality lodging options to meet a wide variety of styles, travel needs, and desired price points.”

The multi-brand concept provides larger communal areas and amenities than what would be standard at a standalone property, benefiting both business and leisure travelers. The hotel has a mix of offerings—each catering to the needs of their respective guests—including lobby and dining areas. The property also has a variety of shared amenities, including 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry, outdoor pool, treat shop, and outdoor grills. Additionally, the hotel offers 1,500 square feet of flexible meeting space and five Feet to Fitness rooms, where guests can work out in the privacy of their room with over 11 different fitness equipment and accessory options.

The six-story property, developed by Fayth Hospitality Group and owned by FHG DTN Tucson Owner, LLC, has 199 rooms, with 76 Hampton Inn rooms and 123 Home2 Suites rooms. In downtown Tucson, the hotel offers guests easy access to the Tucson Convention Center and Arena, Fox Theater, Children’s Museum, Temple of Music and Art, Museum of Contemporary Art, Historic 4th Avenue, and over 40 restaurants, bars, and shops within walking distance. The property is also located near all Arizona State and County Offices in the downtown area. Utilizing Sunlink, guests can ride to the University of Arizona, no car needed. Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites are part of Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 brands.