Boston Marriott Copley Place Reveals New Lobby and M Club

BOSTON, Massachusetts—Boston Marriott Copley Place unveiled its new lobby and announced the city’s newest M Club is now open and welcoming guests. Owned by Host Hotels & Resorts and operated by Marriott International, the has the city’s newest and largest lounge experience, M Club. Located on the 2nd floor, the space embraces modern design through a combination of brick and mixed metals in an open floorplan, blending style and function.

The newly opened M Club Lounge at the hotel in downtown Boston provides a VIP experience for meeting with colleagues, enjoying chef-prepared meals and snacks, sampling beverages, and relaxing in the area. Elite Marriott Rewards members staying at the hotel have access to the space along with one companion. All travelers are encouraged to book an M Club room, which includes entry for two to the M Club, or by purchasing M Club Lounge access during their stay.

Offering complimentary internet and WiFi printing capabilities, the M Club Lounge is a niche for professionals that encourages productivity. Seating around tables or along banquettes provides access to technology data ports and outlets for charging devices. Multiple flat-panel TVs, couches, and individual and communal tables are placed throughout the Boston Marriott Copley Place M Club. A semi-private room within the M Club offers a communal table.

Guests of the M Club can have a buffet breakfast, a selection of juices, espresso, coffee, and tea, and a hydration station featuring still and sparkling water. In the evening, M Club access includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are included in the experience, with a full selection of beer, wine, and cocktails served for a nominal fee. A dedicated host enhances guests’ visits to the M Club Lounge.

Marriott’s M Club is the cornerstone of a renovation that reflects the needs of today’s travelers. As part of this renovation, the lobby has also been reimagined to reflect the Copley Square landmarks surrounding the hotel through design elements including new furniture, carpeting, lighting, and art installations. Guests now arrive at a modern lobby with a four-story atrium and comfortable communal seating. The space provides an arrival experience and space to transition between social, business, creative, and personal activities.

“This hotel has been an important member of the Back Bay community in Boston for more than three decades,” said Alan Smith, the hotel’s general manager. “We are excited to bring an elevated M Club experience to our guests and evolve our public spaces to reflect Copley Square’s past and future in a way that embraces innovation, an element central to Marriott Hotels brand.”

Future phases of the renovation include a new dining concept debuting this fall when Yard House opens in the former Champions restaurant space. Yard House is a gathering place for beer and food lovers and is known for food, classic rock, an energetic vibe, and a large selection of craft and local beers. In 2022, the hotel’s guestrooms and suites will be refurbished to modernized. The hotel also features 70,000 square feet of meeting and event space, an indoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, a gift shop, and a Starbucks.