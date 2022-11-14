NEW YORK—Grayson Hotel opened in New York City, paying homage to the city’s industrialization and its cross-cultural culinary options. Grayson Hotel has a two-story steel spiral staircase connecting the street level with an indoor-outdoor dining outlet on the second floor. The new-build hotel is owned, developed, and managed by the Fortuna Hotel Collection and joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand as its first New York City property.

Accommodations

Each of Grayson Hotel’s 296 guestrooms has artwork curated by Indie Walls, showing historical sites in New York City. Three interconnecting hotel suites on the fourth floor have private balconies. Decor elements in both the rooms and suites include vintage books and objects that represent Grayson Hotel. The accommodations are designed to blend the contrast of industrial and guild—steel and glass juxtaposed with wood, rattan, and gold accents.

“New York is a city built on grace and grit and we’ve engaged the same principles to create Grayson,” said David McManus, general manager of Grayson Hotel. “Grayson Hotel is all about celebrating what makes New York, New York.”

In-room amenities include a minibar service offering to-go craft cocktails, local snacks, and beverages. Additional amenities include Lather bath and body products in bamboo lemongrass scent; “hoodie” bathrobes; and a bronze statue of the hotel’s French Bulldog mascot, Grayson.

Hotel guests can experience Midtown Manhattan neighborhoods such as nearby shopping and dining experiences as well as on-site food, beverage, and minibar credits. The is also a 24-hour fitness center, GRIT, which has SoulCycle commercial bikes, TRX treadmills, a StairMaster HIIT machine, dumbbells, cross trainers, and more. Guests of Grayson Hotel will also receive access to Oasis Day Spa, located near the hotel.

Culinary

New York City-based hospitality company Apicii, will open multiple dining outlets at Grayson Hotel. The ground floor all-day dining restaurant, Harta, will offer a pan-Mediterranean Brasserie featuring a menu that reflects regional cuisine. On the second floor will be Bar Harta, a casual sister space to Harta, with a wine and tapas bar on a seasonal patio.

Bar Cima is a rooftop mezcaleria with indoor-outdoor seating. The interior has walnut and brass doors that lead into a lounge area with jewel-toned seating in patterned velvets, stone tables, and a mirrored ceiling. The bar has a mezcal and tequila collection, with its storage made from walnut shelving and earth-toned stone panels.

Expected to open in Spring 2023, Tacalle will be the property’s taco garden.

Design

The architecture and design of Grayson Hotel are credited to Marcello Pozzi, founder and principal of MarceLLO Pozzi architecture & design (MLLO), a practice that spans architecture, interior, and industrial design. The guestroom’s design elements are developed and implemented by The Setting New York. The restaurant concept and design can be credited to Dutch East Designs.