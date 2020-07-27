TUCSON, Ariz. — Focus Hospitality Management, a full-service hotel management company with a total of seven properties in the Tucson metropolitan statistical area, has opened The Tuxon, a modern boutique hotel and member of Marriott International’s Design Hotels, a collection with over 300 independent hotels in more than 60 countries across the world.

Managed by Focus Hospitality and owned by Tucson, Ariz., natives Vishal Patel and Sunny Patel, the property’s co-creators and visionaries, The Tuxon is located in the heart of Tucson, the second most-populated city in Arizona behind Phoenix, the state’s capital, and known for its outdoor activities and authentic culinary offerings.

“The Tuxon was born out of our desire to create an authentic, modern Southwestern experience in the community we know and love,” said Vishal Patel.

The hotel’s 112 guestrooms have custom furnishings inspired by the region’s American, Mexican, and Native American roots, including rustic grey wood, saddled leather, patterned textiles, and potted local succulents. Rooms are decorated with a collection of artwork inspired by Arizona’s desert landscape and cowboy culture, and are stocked with a curated local minibar. Each guestroom has a walk-in shower, 1GB high-speed internet, and a 50-inch UHD TV with casting capabilities.

The Tuxon’s check-in process allows guests to choose the experience they desire, whether it’s checking in through their mobile phones only, or through a socially distanced in-person interaction.

Some of the property’s amenities include a custom boomerang pool, where daybeds, lounge seating, and five private cabanas are available for guests; The Pool Bar, an indoor-outdoor venue housed in the butterfly-shaped Welcome Building with a food and beverage program curated by Jess Keene and Drew Record; The Bike Shed, where guests can rent or store their own bicycles; The Market, a 24-hour market with locally sourced food and beverages as well as Tuxon logo swag; and The Fitness Center, which overlooks the pool and has Peloton bikes, NordicTrack treadmills, and more for gymgoers.

“The Tuxon stays true to its surroundings by paying tribute to the retro vibe and road trip feel of the past while building upon Tucson’s modern legacy,” said Sunny Patel.

Other amenities include mobile key, concierge services, on-site laundry facilities, a 24-hour front desk and concierge service, luggage storage, a 24-hour business center, and free parking.

“The opening of this property and being designated as the management company is an honor for the Focus family,” said Focus Hospitality Management SVP Bryan Tubaugh. “The Tuxon marks the first Design Hotels property in our portfolio, as well as in Arizona, and signifies a new chapter in our journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without the overwhelming support of our owners, employees, and the entire Tucson community.”

