PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—At the end of the first half of 2019, analysts at Lodging Econometrics (L.E.) reported the top five U.S. markets with the largest hotel pipelines.
In the first half of the year, the United States opened 456 new hotels totaling 53,527 rooms, with another 599 new hotels and 66,300 rooms expected to open by year-end. The top 10 markets in the pipeline—including the five markets below plus Nashville, Austin, Orlando, Detroit, and Charlotte—account for 25 percent of the rooms in the total pipeline. Ten states claim 61 percent of the rooms in the pipeline: Texas, California, Florida, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan, Colorado, and Ohio.
L.E.’s forecast for new hotel openings will continue to rise through 2021, according to analysts. Twenty-five percent of the new hotels forecast to open between now and the end of 2021 are concentrated in 10 markets: New York City, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Phoenix. The top 25 markets are forecast to open 40 percent of rooms.
1New York City
New York City has the largest hotel construction pipeline in the United States, with a total of 166 projects accounting for 28,231 rooms.
2Dallas
Dallas follows the Big Apple with 162 projects totaling 19,972 rooms. This is a record-high count for the city.
3Los Angeles
Los Angeles has the third largest hotel construction pipeline in the country with 158 projects totaling 25,428 rooms—a record for the market.
4Houston
Houston has one of the largest hotel pipelines in the country, with a total of 146 projects totaling 14,998 rooms so far in 2019.
5Atlanta
Atlanta’s hotel construction pipeline is at a record high with 130 projects totaling 17,280 rooms at the end of the first half of 2019.