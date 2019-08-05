PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—At the end of the first half of 2019, analysts at Lodging Econometrics (L.E.) reported the top five U.S. markets with the largest hotel pipelines.

In the first half of the year, the United States opened 456 new hotels totaling 53,527 rooms, with another 599 new hotels and 66,300 rooms expected to open by year-end. The top 10 markets in the pipeline—including the five markets below plus Nashville, Austin, Orlando, Detroit, and Charlotte—account for 25 percent of the rooms in the total pipeline. Ten states claim 61 percent of the rooms in the pipeline: Texas, California, Florida, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan, Colorado, and Ohio.

L.E.’s forecast for new hotel openings will continue to rise through 2021, according to analysts. Twenty-five percent of the new hotels forecast to open between now and the end of 2021 are concentrated in 10 markets: New York City, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Phoenix. The top 25 markets are forecast to open 40 percent of rooms.