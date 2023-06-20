Extended Stay America Suites Huntsville – Madison Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Suites Huntsville – Madison, located in Madison, Alabama. TGC Group developed the property, and it will be managed by TGC Hospitality Management, both of Wichita, Kansas.

“We are excited to welcome the Extended Stay America Suites Huntsville – Madison to our system. The Madison area has seen tremendous business and residential growth, and by expanding our footprint in the area, we can continue to meet the interest for extended-stay lodging,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “As the extended stay segment leader, we support owners like TGC Group who invest in their communities to meet the growing demand for long-term accommodations. We look forward to partnering with TGC Group in their future hotel developments across the country.”

The four-story, 108-room, newly constructed Extended Stay America Suites will have free WiFi, a free grab-and-go breakfast, cable, a fitness room, on-site guest laundry, and a lobby with vending options. In addition, the rooms include kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as pillowtop beds, recliners, and workspaces.

“We are extremely pleased to add our second Extended Stay America in Madison, Alabama, to our portfolio of extended stay assets,” said Nick Esterline, CEO, TGC Group. “The leadership team at ESA has proven to us that their values and goals align with ours at TGC, and we look forward to continuing to grow the brand with them. With an additional Extended Stay America asset currently under construction in Asheville, North Carolina, and several more under development, we anticipate a long and successful relationship.”

The Extended Stay America Suites Huntsville – Madison is located near Huntsville International Airport and the Redstone Arsenal, a U.S. Army post. The Huntsville – Madison area is home to several Fortune 500 companies, and the property offers access to Blue Origin, Facebook, Adtran, Boeing, Raytheon, Intergraph, 3M, United Launch Alliance, and Lockheed Martin. The property is also near universities and attractions that are also within a short distance, including Alabama A&M, University of Alabama Huntsville, Calhoun Community College, Oakwood University, J.F. Drake State Community & Technical College, along with the Toyota Baseball Field, U.S. Space & Rocket Museum, Huntsville Botanica Gardens, Bridge Street Town Centre, Rainbow Mountain Trail, and Bradford Park Greenway.