Charlotte, N.C. — Extended Stay America, Inc., recently announced the opening of the Extended Stay America–Titusville–Space Center in Titusville, Florida.

The four-story, 124-room property has complimentary WiFi and premium cable as well as the mid-priced extended-stay hotel brand’s STAYFIT fitness room, STAYCLEAN laundry room, and signature STAYPLAY lobby with additional vending options. The rooms include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, stovetop, cookware, utensils, and dishes as well as pillowtop beds, recliners, workspace, and television streaming capabilities.

“We are thrilled to add the Titusville property to our system as it will increase our operational density in one of the fastest-growing areas in the state of Florida,” said Judi Bikulege, chief investment officer, Extended Stay America. “The local market is experiencing a strong economic expansion fueled by the aerospace industry. ESA guests will enjoy a clean, comfortable suite with lots of room, fully equipped kitchens, and on-site laundry to ensure they have what they need, whether staying for a night, a week, or longer.”

The Extended Stay America Titusville is located in an area referred to as the “Space Coast.” Minutes from the Kennedy Space Center, the aerospace epicenter is known for its military and aerospace operations and is also a tourist destination. Companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and OneWeb Satellites, among others, have operations located within minutes of the property. Guests will also be close to local beaches, space-related entertainment, and experiential venues along with bird-watching, kayaking, and trail cycling.

