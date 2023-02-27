Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort Opens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia—Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort hotel has officially opened, located on Atlantic Avenue and minutes away from Virginia Beach’s culinary scene, history, arts and entertainment, and attractions. The hotel is owned by Gold Key|PHR and the Cavalier Resort Virginia Beach.

The hotel is the newest addition to the collection of Embassy Suites properties in the country with the “Resort” designation from Hilton. The hotel’s opening adds an additional 157 suites to the Cavalier Resort enclave, as well as conference and event space and amenities that include indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, and more. The hotel offers two new eateries at the resort: a beachside Tacos ‘N Tequila shack and Arbuckle’s Bar & Grill.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort is part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 19 hotel brands.