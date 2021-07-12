Whitepaper: Push-to-Talk Over Cellular and Wi-Fi Communications Systems

Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) is ideal for hotels and resorts with large facilities, multiple locations, and shuttle services. Two-way radio and video communications are integral to hotel and casino operations. PoC provides wide-area coverage and the bandwidth to support streaming video for casino security bodycams. PoC radios are rugged devices that can stand up to dropping and water submersion. They are easy-to-use devices so staff training is fast and simple. Managers can use PoC Smartphones that run hospitality industry Android apps. PoC devices can also use a hotel’s existing Wi-Fi network, and seamlessly switch to cellular/LTE networks when off site. Dispatching applications enable real-time location tracking with the GPS capabilities built into PoC devices for dispatching shuttle drivers and maintenance crews.

Fill out the form below to download this free whitepaper and learn more about:

- Push-to-Talk over Cellular

- Push-to-Talk over Wi-Fi

- PoC Devices, Systems, and Applications

