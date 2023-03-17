Dellisart Hospitality Offers Digital Media Audits

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina—Dellisart Hospitality announced they are offering a digital media audit to the first twenty-five ownership groups that qualify.

“With Google dramatically evolving their algorithm, hoteliers need to evolve their websites to stay relevant to search queries,” said Doug Artusio, chairman and CEO, Dellisart Hospitality. “We are offering a complimentary analysis and report to the first twenty-five qualified hotel owners, operators, and presidents of a brand or independent website. Each company will receive a customized presentation, preliminary findings report, and the opportunity for our team to assist in guiding and implementing all findings.”

The report will consist of an analysis of the strategies recommended to be implemented to improve performance. Some examples include search engine indexing and ranking, user experience, content optimization strategy, employing local search, using Google My Business, technical SEO opportunities, and partner opportunities. The website analysis includes an SEO audit to identify potential issues holding back a site from a higher search ranking and traffic.

“We conducted the Digital Max audit at three of our hotels, and it was an eye-opening experience,” said Kirk Weitzel, principal of Rock Hospitality. “It became obvious that there are several ways for our hotels to improve our revenue sources through Dellisart Max.”