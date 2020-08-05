PARK CITY, Utah — Dakota Mountain Lodge Homeowners Association, a privately held hotel investment company, has acquired the 159-guestrooms and suites Waldorf Astoria Park City in Utah. Located at the Canyons Village base of Park City Resort, the property encompasses newly renovated rooms and suites, Powder restaurant, and Waldorf Astoria Spa as well as an expansive outdoor space with fire pits, a heated pool, and Jacuzzis.

“We are thrilled to continue to work with Hilton as they manage this beloved property that we call home under the prestigious Waldorf Astoria flag,” said Mark Bober, president of Dakota Mountain Lodge Homeowners Association.

The luxury hotel opened on the site in 2009, and its location is reflected throughout the property through its design aesthetic, locally inspired food and beverage, and custom amenities, services, and experiences.

“We are delighted to continue to offer our signature hospitality as we welcome guests to this great destination that embraces the outdoors,” said Adam Heffron, the hotel’s general manager. “Park City is ideal for a variety of adventures, including hiking, bicycling, and of course skiing, as we are home to the largest ski and snowboard resort in the United States.”

Park City-based Dakota Mountain Lodge Homeowners Association formed in 2009 with the build of the current site of Waldorf Astoria Park City and is made up of the ownership of units within the hotel.

