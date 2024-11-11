Courtyard by Marriott Reno Sparks Opens

RENO-SPARKS, Nevada, and FRISCO, Texas—Galaxy Hotels Group announced the opening of the company’s newly built Courtyard by Marriott Reno Sparks in northern Nevada. Offering 127 rooms/suites, the four-story Courtyard by Marriott Reno Sparks is located near the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRI Center). Frisco, Texas-based Galaxy Hotels Group, also known as Galaxy Management, is an approved Marriott International franchisee, hotel developer, and management company. Galaxy operates hotels across nine U.S. states, representing well-known brands.

According to Jagmohan (Jag) Dhillon, CEO, Galaxy Hotels Group, the Courtyard by Marriott Reno Sparks represents Galaxy’s sixth hotel in Nevada.

“Northern Nevada is experiencing impressive economic growth. To support the area’s growing demand, we’re excited to welcome guests to our brand new Courtyard by Marriott Reno Sparks, where they can experience elevated accommodations and hospitality,” said Dhillon.

At the new Courtyard by Marriott Reno Sparks, guests will find:

Modern hotel exterior in desert tones, porte-cochere, and self-serve parking.

Interior color palette of blues and grays with pops of color, furniture, and modern fixtures throughout the four-story hotel.

Guestrooms with 42-inch TVs for streaming with guest’s mobile device, pull-out sofa, mini-fridge, microwave, workspace, and WiFi. Bathroom with tile floor, lighted bathroom mirror, and walk-in shower or tub option.

Indoor pool and 1,700-square-foot fitness center, open 24/7, with cardio equipment, elliptical machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and free weights.

The BISTRO offering classics for breakfast and dinner, Starbucks coffee, and evening cocktails.

The Crate market for grab-n-go options 24/7.

Communal lobby area with seating, printer, WiFi, and media pods.

Outdoor courtyard with firepit and seating.

One meeting room and one collaboration room, representing a combined 845 square feet of space to gather.

Mobile Key and contactless check-in through the Marriott Bonvoy app.

Dry cleaning service and self-serve laundry.



Galaxy supports the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) Responsible Stay environmental initiative. The Courtyard by Marriott Reno Sparks is committed to Marriott International’s Serve 360 corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

Scott Nadel serves on Galaxy’s executive leadership team. “We’re looking for talented individuals to join our Courtyard by Marriott Reno Sparks hospitality team,” said Nadel. “Galaxy fosters an inclusive environment, where team members are valued, empowered, and inspired to deliver exceptional service.”