Denver, Colorado — CoralTree Hospitality recently announced that the company will manage the Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Florida. The 234-room luxury lifestyle hotel, located in the Lake Nona Town Center, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021. The Wave Hotel is the vision of Tavistock Development Company and will become a centerpiece of the Lake Nona community urban core.

“We are so excited to be a part of such a vibrant new hotel project,” said Tom Luersen, president of CoralTree Hospitality. “The Wave Hotel is going to be the social living room of the Lake Nona Town Center. The hotel’s location, brand promise, design, and service philosophy are reflective of its name, drawing from the energy a wave creates. We look forward to making this concept come to life through thoughtful programming and service that anticipates guests’ needs.”

Designed by Arquitectonica to be the striking signature epicenter of the Lake Nona Town Center, the hotel’s design inspiration is verticality and movement. The 234-room property will have 18 suites, including two 2,354-square-foot presidential suites.

The Lake Nona Town Center is a 100-acre, open-air district and regional entertainment destination with a variety of shops, restaurants, offices, and hotels all interconnected with green spaces, walkable vistas, and the latest in autonomous transportation. The hotel’s living room lobby will invite guests and the local community to explore the Town Center plaza, creating a connection between the urban core and the rest of Lake Nona. The lobby is inspired by an eclectic art gallery with intimate seating areas, communal workspaces, a cocktail bar, and game room. On the second floor, the hotel will offer a three-meal restaurant, bar, and lounge that overlooks the pool deck. The hotel’s signature restaurant will be open for dinner and will provide views of the Town Center plaza. The Wave Hotel will offer a Technogym-powered fitness center and outdoor yoga terrace as well as more than 10,000 square feet of flexible event space.

The hotel will have View Smart Windows, which will enclose the entire structure with an energy-efficient design that blocks heat and glare but not the view, maximizing comfort and a connection to the outdoors.

“Lake Nona began as a desire for smarter, more sustainable everyday living and quickly became one of the best-selling master designed communities in America,” said Rasesh Thakkar, senior managing director of Tavistock. “Lake Nona has redefined what a master-planned community looks like and our centerpiece hotel—The Wave Hotel—will be an elevated reflection of our mission for Lake Nona, which is to create the ideal place that inspires human potential through innovative collaboration. We are thrilled to bring such experienced hoteliers as CoralTree on board to help us launch and manage this exciting, new hotel.”

Located minutes from Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona is a 17 square-mile, master-designed community with thousands of residents, hundreds of businesses, and millions of visitors each year. Created by Tavistock, Lake Nona is built on partnerships and innovations that bridge the connection between live, work, stay, and play.

