Vision Hospitality Group has announced that Patrick O’Neil has joined the company as COO. As COO, O’Neil will provide strategic, process, and cultural leadership for the company’s more than 1,200 associates, according to the company. O’Neil most recently was with Peachtree Hotel Group, where he served as president of asset management and president, Peachtree Hospitality Management.

Sage Hospitality Group has promoted Dean Stambules to EVP of investments and new business development. In this newly created role, Stambules will lead all new business initiatives for the company, including the identification of investment opportunities for both acquisitions and development as well as the growth of Sage’s third-party management portfolio for both hotels and restaurants. Stambules joined Sage in 2014 and has held numerous roles on the new business team.

Accor has appointed Martine Gerow to the position of Group Chief Finance Officer. Gerow will assume this role, effective July 1, 2023 and will also become a member of the management board at this time, reporting directly to Sebastien Bazin, Group Chairman. She will lead the Groups’ Corporate financial function and manage relations with the market regulatory authorities and financial community, according to Accor.

Spire Hospitality has appointed Elizabeth Hernandez Sosa as senior vice president of accounting. She will report to Chris Russell, CEO of Spire Hospitality. Hernandez Sosa most recently worked at Likewize, a tech protection and support company, as its chief accounting officer. Before that, she served as vice president, corporate controller for more than seven years at Omni Hotels & Resorts. Prior to that, she held a director of shared services position at Borden Dairy.

The Conrad Washington DC has named Adam Heffron as the new general manager of the luxury 360-room property. Heffron joins the property from the 305-room Conrad Los Angeles hotel, which made its debut in Downtown Los Angeles last year. In his new role, Heffron will lead the team in all aspects of hotel operations, from marketing and hotel administration to luxury hospitality, according to the company.

Cape Resorts has announced the appointment of Kate Harth as chief sales & marketing officer. Most recently, Harth worked in asset management at Fulcrum Hospitality, overseeing sales and marketing for a select group of hotels. Prior to that, she was the general manager of The New York EDITION, and pre-opening general manager of The West Hollywood EDITION.