CIVILIAN NYC Will Open in Fall 2021

CIVILIAN NYC is a new hotel concept by Jason Pomeranc—founder of the SIXTY Collective, the international hospitality company behind Sixty Hotels—opening in New York’s Theater district this fall. CIVILIAN NYC will merge accessible luxury, functionality, and design with a focus on convenience and experiences for a modern traveler.

Designed by architect David Rockwell and created in partnership with Joy Construction, Madd Equities, and Atlas Hospitality, CIVILIAN NYC will have 203 accommodations, efficient in both their form and function. Each space has deep accent colors, linens, and fabrics, as well as curated artwork and amenities. The hotel’s public areas will include a restaurant, a secret garden accessed only from a concealed entry point, a guest lounge, a library, and a rooftop bar. Holistically, CIVILIAN’s design pays homage to the look and feel of a theatre, with marquee-inspired lighting, curtains, stage-like elements, and the industrial materials of backstage life.

CIVILIAN allows guests to direct their stay through their app, website, and self-check-in kiosks. Guests can add-on amenities built into their rate or billed at the hotel, and those simply looking for a place to lay their head can get their experience down to the minimum. Options range from room type to WiFi speed, food and beverage amenities, and opting out of housekeeping.

Central to CIVILIAN NYC is the Olio Collection, an art program with permanent and rotating works by theater creatives and Broadway photographers. CIVILIAN will donate a portion of its daily fees to American Theatre Wing (ATW) to support the creatives affected by COVID.