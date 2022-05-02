ROCKVILLE, Md. — Choice Hotels International, Inc. has awarded two MainStay Suites franchise agreements to longtime Choice franchisee and multi-unit developer Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. The latest signings add to Gulf Coasts’ growing portfolio of extended-stay properties, which now total 39 hotels and make them the largest privately owned extended-stay franchisee in the Choice system.

The two recently converted hotels are located in Wichita, Kan., and Overland Park, Kan., furthering the brand’s foothold in the midscale extended-stay segment.

“Nationwide, there is far more demand for extended-stay properties than there is supply, which is why we have seen such an uptick in franchisees focusing on the segment,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. “Sophisticated owners and investors such as Gulf Coast Hotel Management were ahead of the curve in recognizing this value and were strategically positioned to maximize the return-on-investment potential of their MainStay and WoodSpring Suites hotels throughout the pandemic. We look forward to helping them take their resilient portfolio to the next level in the years to come.”

Choice Hotels has operated in the extended-stay segment since it added the Suburban Extended Stay brand nearly two decades ago. Other brands include the recently refreshed Suburban Studios and WoodSpring Suites in economy extended stay and MainStay Suites and Everhome Suites in midscale extended stay.

These new MainStay Suites hotels, which are designed for long-staying guests, include spacious, apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and hotel amenities such as fitness rooms, on-site marketplaces, and guest laundry facilities.

“Across the industry, Choice has a reputation for building brands that resonate strongly with guests while delivering exceptional results for owners, and their robust extended-stay portfolio is no exception. Each of the company’s extended-stay brands is cycle-resistant and purpose-built to suit the evolving needs of travelers for today and tomorrow, making it a savvy investment,” said Ian McClure, CEO, Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. “It’s why we were among the first to sign multi-pack development deals for the company’s MainStay and WoodSpring brands two years ago, and why we’re proud to build on our relationship with these additional development agreements today.”