Champion Hotels Acquires Hilton Garden Inn Oklahoma City Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — The Plasencia Group announced the completion of the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn Oklahoma City Airport in Oklahoma City to Champion Hotels, a hotel management and development company based in Oklahoma City. The 161-room hotel is located north of the Will Rogers World airport near Interstate 40. The Plasencia Group represented the seller, Hobbs & Curry Family Limited Partnership, in the transaction. The transaction was led by The Plasencia Group’s Senior Managing Director, Robert Wiemer, alongside Vice Presidents Paul Williams and John Plasencia.

“Consummating a transaction under a challenging economic environment requires collective and focused action,” said Wiemer. “The collaboration and proactive effort from all parties involved was critical to the ultimate success of this engagement and we are grateful to both our client and the buyer for a seamless process despite the unprecedented conditions.”

The Plasencia Group has completed dozens of hotel and resort transactions in the Southwestern United States since the early 1990s, and has marketed more than one hundred Hilton-branded assets nationwide.

“The purchaser was able to acquire an asset of strategic interest that is positioned for continued success thanks to the stewardship of its previous owners,” said Williams. “Additionally, our client was able to exit this hotel as part of its long-term lodging investment strategy.”

