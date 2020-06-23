Charlotte, N.C. — First announced in November of 2018, the first JW Marriott in the Carolinas is on track for completion in the first half of 2021. White Lodging and Crescent Communities, co-developers of the project, and their construction partners recently marked the completion of the structural framework of the 22-story hotel.

“The construction has remained on track as we adjusted to appropriately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Terry Dammeyer, president and CEO of investments and development at White Lodging. “We’re excited to be part of Uptown’s resurgence and bring the JW Marriott brand to Charlotte.”

The JW Marriott Charlotte will be part of the Ally Charlotte Center located at the corner of Stonewall and College streets and will include a spa, an Italian steakhouse, an oyster bar, and a rooftop pool and lounge overlooking downtown. With 381 guestrooms, including 34 suites, and more than 15,000 square feet of event space, the property offers access to the adjacent Charlotte Convention Center and is within walking distance to many of the city’s largest employers and most visited neighborhoods and attractions.

Each one of the king and queen guestrooms and suites have floor-to-ceiling windows. The restaurants and bar all offer outdoor seating options connecting guests to the surrounding plaza.

JW Marriott Charlotte’s meeting spaces have natural light and will include an outdoor rooftop terrace, a grand ballroom spanning more than 5,100 square feet, a junior ballroom totaling approximately 2,700 square feet, and nearly 7,000 square feet of additional breakout space.

