ROCKVILLE, Md. — Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., continues its expansion this month with openings on both the U.S. east and west coasts. Since January, Cambria Hotels has opened six new hotels in markets that include Bloomington, Minnesota; Greenville, South Carolina; Madeira Beach, Florida; Summerville, South Carolina; and now in Ocean City, Maryland, and Rohnert Park, California. Both the Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront and Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country are short drives from major metropolitan areas.

“With leisure travel returning faster than business travel right now, we’re thrilled to offer these getaways so guests can have the chance to relax, rejuvenate, and disconnect,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Ocean City is a vibrant seaside town and one of the most popular beach destinations on the east coast, while the Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country connects guests to some of Northern California’s most well-known and picturesque vineyards. Both hotels, which represent the brand’s substantial growth across the country, are in easily accessible drive-to locations as today’s travelers pursue road trips more often than air travel.”

There are more than 50 Cambria hotels open across the United States and 80 more in the pipeline.

Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront

The eight-story, 137-room Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront is Cambria’s fourth property in Maryland and further bolsters the brand’s presence throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Developed by Tauhid Islam of PiNNacle Hospitality Group and Mihir Wankawala of The Wankawala Organization, the hotel is located at 13 Saint Louis Ave. steps away from the Boardwalk and the Inlet, which are home to a variety of summer concerts and special events. Guests can also walk to two classic beachside amusement parks and many shopping options along the shore, and can drive to other attractions like the Outlets Ocean City shopping center, Splash Mountain Water Park, and Northside Park. The hotel’s central location also provides access to Ocean City Town Skatepark, as well as some of the area’s most popular restaurants.

The Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront includes a rooftop bar with panoramic ocean views; an indoor heated pool and hot tub, as well as a seasonal outdoor pool with a poolside tiki bar and cabanas; an outdoor recreational area with fire pits; guestrooms that overlook the Isle of Wight Bay and its sunset views; spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, luxe bath products, and custom terry; onsite dining and grab-and-go options; more than 2,400 square feet of multi-function meeting and event space; and a fitness center with waterfront views.

Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country

The four-story, 135-room Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country—the brand’s third property in California—was developed by Stratus Development Partners, LLC and is managed by Azul Hospitality Group. The hotel’s location at 5870 Labath Avenue in Rohnert Park allows guests to explore Sonoma County’s almost 60,000 acres of vineyards and more than 400 wineries at their leisure or join a guided excursion with North Bay Wine Country Tours. Other nearby popular attractions include Crane Creek Regional Park and Graton Casino. Business travelers can take advantage of the hotel’s proximity to San Francisco and many of the region’s top employers, such as Keysight Technologies, Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, St. Joseph Health, and Sonoma State University.

The Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country offers spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, luxe bath products, and custom terry; Alfresco and poolside dining at the hotel’s onsite restaurant and bar, Sam & Mary’s; a 24/7 marketplace with freshly prepared grab-and-go options; multi-function meeting and event space; an outdoor heated pool and hot tub; an outdoor patio with fire pits; a fitness center with Peloton bikes; and pet-friendly accommodations.

