Caesars Entertainment to Invest $400 Million in Atlantic City Properties

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (“Caesars” or the “Company”) shared details on its $400 million master plan investment in Atlantic City, where it owns and operates three of the region’s preeminent casino destinations – Caesars, Harrah’s Resort, and Tropicana Atlantic City. The plans include remodeled room towers, freshly appointed interior design elements, enhancements to the casinos’ gaming floors, new dining concepts with acclaimed restaurant partners, and more additions within the next three years. These developments will bolster Atlantic City’s position as a destination market. The first phase of the project, a $170 million renovation of guestroom and suites at Caesars and Harrah’s, will debut in summer 2021.

“Building on our rich, 40-year legacy in the market, we are excited to introduce the new Caesars Entertainment to Atlantic City through our $400 million investment and development plan,” said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Caesars Entertainment. “These exciting plans over the next three years will revitalize Caesars’ brand of hospitality and will continue to position Harrah’s, Tropicana, and Caesars Atlantic City as leading resorts in the market. We remain bullish on Atlantic City, and this commitment will further position us for long-term growth and success.”

“My administration has teamed up with corporate, community, and government partners in an effort to re-establish Atlantic City as a premier tourist destination in New Jersey,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This $400 million investment in the city supports our focus on growing the economy, continuing to support Atlantic City, and creating jobs in our state, and I applaud Caesars Entertainment for leading the recovery effort.”

“Caesars Entertainment is the country’s largest gaming company, and we are thrilled that Atlantic City is home to three of their casinos,” said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. “This year marks a new era for the city, and we appreciate Caesars’ dedication to the market as the largest employer in Atlantic County. Their three-year reinvestment plan doubles down on this commitment, which will undoubtedly reinvigorate Atlantic City.”

This summer, Caesars Entertainment will unveil $170 million in room enhancements designed by Interior Image Group at Caesars and Harrah’s Resort, beginning with approximately 600 guestrooms and suites in Caesars’ Centurion and Ocean Towers, as well as Harrah’s Atrium Tower. The towers will offer accommodations with fresh design elements in rooms ranging from 450 to 700 square feet per room.

At Caesars, the designs will feature a modern Roman aesthetic, drawing inspiration from the local Atlantic City scenery, including the beach, ocean, and famed boardwalk. The guestrooms and suites will feature rich hues of blue and cream accent colors, contrasting white and gray tones, and contemporary furniture, including modern bathrooms with oversized showers, mirrors, and signature amenities.

At Harrah’s Resort, design inspiration was drawn from the casino’s upscale, yet accessible brand of hospitality with rich elements that are fun, lively, and vibrant, playing off the resort’s marina district locale.