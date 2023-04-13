Business Begins: AAHOACON 2023 Opens Tradeshow Floor

On the first official tradeshow day of AAHOACON 2023, conference attendees kept business top of mind when meeting with industry executives, as well as peers and friends from across the industry. Those at the show continued the upbeat energy from the night before throughout the day, attending the general sessions, conducting business on the tradeshow floor, and more. Below are snapshots LODGING took throughout the first full conference day of AAHOACON 2023.

