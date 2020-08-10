PHOENIX — Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently announced the expansion of its new-construction boutique hotel brand, GLō, with the opening of GLō Tulsa East Route 66.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts launched GLō in 2015 and has since expanded the upper-midscale brand across North America, including to Brooklyn, New York; Asheville, North Carolina; Ottawa, Ontario; DeSoto, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; and Nashville, Tennessee. Designed with the connected traveler in mind, the addition of digital keys, a digital concierge, and communal workspaces allow GLō hotels to better accommodate today’s mobile workforce.

“GLō’s contemporary design will stand out as an exceptional boutique offering in the Oklahoma market,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer. “With its modern touches, GLō is a fantastic representation of how today’s Best Western is constantly innovating, providing our guests with new offerings and remaining a frontrunner in the hospitality industry.”

Advertisement

The 70-room GLō Tulsa East Route 66 is designed to connect today’s travelers with spacious common areas, a large meeting area to gather or network, contemporary workspaces, and a fitness center. The hotel has modern guestrooms with in-room workstations, gel-topped signature mattresses, and space-saving bathrooms.

“We are thrilled to introduce the GLō brand to Oklahoma,” said Jayesh Jain, co-owner of the hotel. “This property provides the ideal boutique look and feel with the modern amenities and service offerings today’s travelers expect.”

“We look forward to providing outstanding service and unparalleled amenities to our guests,” added Champak Patel, co-owner of the hotel. “This hotel is the perfect addition to the Catoosa and Tulsa area.”

GLō Tulsa East Route 66 is near the Tulsa Port of Catoosa and the Tulsa International Airport. The boutique hotel is close to attractions like the Tulsa Zoo, Oklahoma Aquarium, ONEOK Field, BOK Center, The Gathering Place, LaFortune Park, Rogers Point park, and the Catoosa Activity Center.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE