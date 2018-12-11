Best Western Breaks Ground on GLō McCook Outside of Chicago

Phoenix—Best Western Hotels & Resorts broke ground on its latest GLō location in the Chicago suburb of McCook, Illinois. The hotel is owned by Manoj Mahapatra, president of Veer Laxmi Inc.

“Best Western has a storied 70-plus-year legacy and over the last few years, we have successfully embarked upon a momentous transformation, earning a reputation as one of the most innovative companies in the hotel industry,” said David Kong, president and CEO of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “GLō is an essential part of our evolution, combining the trusted service of Best Western with the contemporary design of a fresh new product. We are excited to celebrate the arrival of GLō in McCook, Illinois.”

When it opens in 2020, GLō McCook will have 76 guestrooms, a fitness center, a conference center, a breakfast area, and an indoor pool. Located just north of Interstate 55, the property is minutes from the Chicago Midway Airport, the city’s largest zoo, and downtown Chicago. McCook is also home to many corporate and industrial businesses.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce GLō to McCook, as we believe the concept is a unique offering to the Chicago area,” said Manoj Mahapatra, president of Veer Laxmi Inc. “We look forward to providing outstanding service and amenities to travelers seeking a fresh alternative when visiting McCook.”