Ascend Hotel Collection Opens Hacienda de Léal in San Juan Bautista

ROCKVILLE, Md.—The Hacienda de Léal recently opened as part of Choice Hotels International’s Ascend Hotel Collection, a portfolio of boutique and historic hotels and resorts that reflect their surrounding community.

Located in the California mission town of San Juan Bautista, the 42-room Hacienda de Léal captures the spirit of a Spanish Hacienda with its rustic, red and beige hues, patio, and 20,000-square-foot courtyard. The property was purchased by Léal Vineyards in 2014 and completely renovated to reflect the beachside hotels of Santa Barbara while preserving its mission roots and history.

The property provides guests with free WiFi, free deluxe continental breakfast, a sundeck and picnic area, a 24-hour reception desk, late checkout, and bicycle rentals.

San Juan Bautista offers boutique shopping, local cuisine, and The Mission De San Juan Bautista, an 18th-century local landmark that once hosted daily mass. The Hacienda de Léal is located 10 miles from the owner’s two pastoral vineyards and less than a 30-minute drive from Marina State Beach, an oceanfront stop along the Pacific coastline.

The Ascend Hotel Collection currently has more than 250 properties open and nearly 60 hotels in the pipeline worldwide. This year, the brand expects to open several hotels in U.S. markets, including Brooklyn, N.Y.; Philadelphia; Long Island City, N.Y.; and Napa, Calif.

