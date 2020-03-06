PHOENIX — Best Western Hotels & Resorts this week announced the opening of Aiden by Best Western @ Warm Springs Hotel and Event Center in the southern town of Warm Springs, Georgia. This is the brand’s third U.S. property to open since Best Western launched the boutique hotel concept in 2018.

“Aiden hotels offer travelers a unique stay experience in a modern and stylish environment,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Aiden is created to reflect the flair and vibrancy of the world around us, bringing together indulgent amenities and bold designs that deliver a reimagined travel experience, all at a great price. Warm Springs is steeped in southern tradition and nestled in Georgia’s rolling hills and freshwater springs, and this hotel perfectly embodies its remarkable surroundings.”

Each Aiden hotel has a multi-functional public area and abstract and sleek guestrooms with playful color palates and lush fabrics. The Aiden by Best Western @ Warm Springs Hotel and Event Center is a 50-acre mountain-top resort that marries the traditional rustic style of the town with modern décor and amenities. The custom-designed rooms have sliding barn doors and private patios overlooking views of the valley. The View, the hotel’s onsite signature bar, serves craft cocktails in the Grand Atrium. The property’s Grand Pavilion has 180-degree views of the valley and a fire pit.

Advertisement

“We are very excited to bring a bold boutique hotel to Warm Springs,” said Kathy Patel, owner of Aiden by Best Western @ Warm Springs Hotel and Event Center. “Joining the Aiden brand is truly an honor; Aiden is shaking up the hotel marketplace with its unique and guest-centric design. Our hotel brings a new lodging choice that is unlike anything else in the area, and we look forward to welcoming guests with our selection of modern amenities and exemplary service.”

1 of 3

Located in the pine mountain valley of Meriwether county, Aiden by Best Western @ Warm Springs Hotel and Event Center is one hour south of Atlanta. Nearby attractions include The Little White House, the personal retreat of Franklin D. Roosevelt; the F.D. Roosevelt State Park; the Wild Animal Safari and Full Circle Animal Sanctuary; the Great Wolf Lodge; Warm Springs Vineyard and Winery; Fitzgerald Fruit Farms; local restaurants; and hiking trails and waterfalls.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE