AHLA Releases Statement on Problem Solvers Caucus Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) released a statement from its president and CEO, Chip Rogers, on the bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 relief proposal released by the Problem Solvers Caucus.

“The hotel industry has consistently urged lawmakers to grant relief to those affected by the pandemic since March in order to save millions of jobs and small businesses. We applaud the Problem Solvers Caucus for introducing a bipartisan, bicameral coronavirus stimulus bill. We need Congress to prioritize the industries and employees most affected by the crisis,” Rogers said in the statement.

“Every hour Congress doesn’t act hotels lose 400 jobs, and we hope this proposal helps to break the partisan stalemate in Washington,” Rogers continued. “Without action from Congress, half of U.S. hotels could close with massive layoffs in the next six months. Waiting until the new Congress is untenable for our crippled industry. A relief bill before the end of the year would be a critical lifeline for our industry to help us retain and rehire the people who power our industry, our communities, and our economy. We urge Congress to come together swiftly and in a bipartisan manner to find comprehensive solutions to move our country forward through this crisis.”

