AHLA Applauds House Passage PPP Expansion Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, the U.S House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation to expand the Paycheck Protection Program. In a statement released on Thursday, Chip Rogers, American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) president and CEO, applauded the passage.

“By extending the PPP and providing greater flexibility to cover other costs so hotels can keep their doors open, these enhancements will enable our small business owners to rehire and retain more employees,” Rogers maintained.

“This legislation is critical for the hotel industry in our recovery efforts as it is one of the hardest-hit industries, with hospitality and leisure losing 7.7 million jobs, more jobs than several other sectors combined. We urge the U.S. Senate to take up this legislation quickly to help put the hotel industry on the road to recovery, a major economic engine for driving job creation and growth across the U.S.,” Rogers added.

