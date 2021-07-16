Advocacy Now: Book Your Virtual Appointment With Congress

It’s time to book your appointment with Congress.

As a service to our valued members, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is teaming with the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) to host a Virtual Action Summit (VAS) on July 20-22, 2021.

This year’s event is more important than ever.

In terms of economic impact, COVID-19 is the single worst event in the history of America’s hotel industry. Thousands of hotels and hotel jobs remain at stake, and our best chance at saving them is for you to have personal conversations with your elected officials asking them to support and pass industry-saving measures like the Save Hotels Jobs Act, which would provide hotel workers the assistance needed to keep working until travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, legislation to establish fair per diem rates, and tax relief to provide hoteliers with the necessary liquidity to keep their doors open.

Throughout the pandemic, AHLA has advocated on your behalf with one unified and powerful voice to secure help for many hoteliers, employees, and small business owners across the country. AHLA has a deep bench of talented government affairs professionals with extensive experience on Capitol Hill and in federal and state government. They are passionate about our industry, and they work on its behalf every day.

VAS is a unique opportunity to virtually join hundreds of your colleagues from across the country to meet your congressional representatives, share your story, and tell lawmakers and their staffs that the most important issue to hotel and lodging professionals is pandemic recovery.

In other words, this is your chance to book a 30-minute virtual meeting with your members of Congress and their staffs to voice your concerns—all from the comfort of your home or office.

For more than 100 years, AHLA has served as an advocate for the hotel industry. We are in the people business, committed to being good employers, good hosts, and good neighbors.

At the same time, much of our success as an advocacy organization can be traced back to having a strong and engaged membership. As business owners, operators, and team members, you are the face of the hotel industry. Our relationships with elected officials begin with you—the constituents, voters, employers, and taxpayers whom they represent. That’s why meeting with your elected officials and telling your personal story is so important to moving our policy agenda forward.

Because of you, the team at AHLA achieved real and tangible results for the industry, despite the monumental challenges of the last year and a half. They include:

Leading the successful effort on Capitol Hill and with the General Services Administration to freeze the per diem rate for FY 2021 at pre-pandemic levels

Helping pass the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) three times, securing relief for small business hoteliers

Protecting business in more than half the states in the country from frivolous lawsuits related to COVID-19 exposure

These are just a few areas where hoteliers like you have made your voices heard.

Together, we have a tremendous story to tell—of our people, of upward mobility and growth, of strong communities. But we need you to help tell that story.

That’s why we encourage you to join us at the AHLA-AAHOA Virtual Action Summit (VAS) July 20-22.

Space is limited! Register today for the 2021 Virtual Action Summit at ahla.com/las.