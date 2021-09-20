AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter Officially Opens

ATLANTA, Georgia — AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter opened its doors in the Perimeter Center of Dunwoody, Georgia. Owned by Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality Group and managed by Humanist Hospitality, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vision, the 156-room hotel is a short drive from Buckhead and Downtown Atlanta, across the street from the Perimeter Mall.

“The concept behind the AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter is simple but powerful—edit away the unnecessary to allow guests to focus on what is most important to them. We are excited to offer this frictionless experience to the Atlanta area, where we currently have 9 hotels in operation,” said Mitch Patel, president and CEO of Vision Hospitality Group. “We are especially excited to introduce the area’s first rooftop bar, which will feature expansive views of Perimeter Center, Buckhead, and Midtown.”

Located in the center of the hotel, AC Lounge serves as a communal, multi-use space. The menu offers snacks, Spanish-inspired small plates, local craft beer, wine, and cocktails. For breakfast, guests are encouraged to order from the hotel’s European-inspired menu from AC Kitchen. Atop the hotel is Bar Peri, which is the first rooftop in the area, offering tapas-style small plates, cocktails, and service complemented by skyline views.

“We are looking forward to bringing guests a one-of-a-kind experience in the area, with AC Lounge and the first rooftop bar in Perimeter Center, Bar Peri,” says General Manager Adam Hill. “AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter is in a centralized location near the city while also providing guests with a place where they can relax and be in a quieter setting.”

“We appreciate our partnership with Marriott International and the opportunity to continue to partner with one of the most reputable lodging companies in the world.” continued Patel.

AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter is equipped with 156 guestrooms, including five different room types. Each room comes fully equipped with AC signatures, including KORRES bath products and the trademark “Between the Woods” AC scent, along with access to WiFi and a fitness center. AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter also offers a total of 1,041 square feet of event space. The hotel has two private breakout rooms, accessible for a variety of small to midsize meetings and gatherings.