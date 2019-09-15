10 Hotels that Opened Their Doors this Summer

This summer has seen many new hotels hit the market. Here are 10 exciting openings that happened over the last few months.
1SpringHill Suites by Marriott Newark Fremont
Marriott International announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Newark, Calif., is now open. The 119-suite hotel is owned and managed by Tharaldson Hospitality Management.
2TownePlace Suites by Marriott Jackson Airport/Flowood
As of last week, Marriott International’s TownePlace Suites in Flowood, Miss., is open for business. The new 96-suite hotel is built for travelers and offers outdoor Weber grills and a 24-hour In a Pinch market.
3Moxy NYC East Village
Moxy NYC East Village has opened in New York in September. The hotel has 286 design-driven guestrooms, co-working spaces, and tech-savvy amenities, as well as restaurants, bars, and unique cultural programming.
4GLō Best Western Brooklyn
Best Western Hotels & Resorts has expanded its brand with GLō Best Western Brooklyn in New York City, which opened in August. The 81-room boutique hotel provides modern amenities and stylish design, and is close to the city’s main attractions.
5Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point
Last week, the second U.S. property to open as part of the Best Western’s new boutique hotel concept, Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point in Cape Cod, Mass., offers a design that reflects Cape Cod’s ocean-side lifestyle. The 116-room hotel is managed by Jamsan Hotel Management and features multi-functional public areas and access to outdoor attractions.
6SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Tulsa East
Also this month, the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Tulsa East, Okla., opened its doors. The property is a short drive from the Oklahoma Aquarium and other cultural attractions, and has 41 guestrooms, a fitness center, and an indoor pool.
7SpringHill Suites by Marriott Oakland Airport
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Oakland Airport in Oakland, Calif., opened earlier this month. The hotel is located near downtown Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Ferry. The 134-suite property is owned and managed by Dominion International, Inc.
8Springhill Suites by Marriott Montgomery Downtown
A third SpringHill Suites by Marriott property opened this summer in Montgomery, Ala. The 105-suite hotel provides separate living, working, and sleeping spaces in its extra-large rooms. The hotel will is owned and managed by Ascent Hospitality of Buford, Ga.
9Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Minneapolis Shakopee
The 129-room Fairfield by Marriott in Shakopee, Minn., is owned by Hawkeye Hotels and JR Hospitality, and managed by Hawkeye Hotels of Coralville, Iowa. It opened earlier this month.
10Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle South/Renton
The 146-suite Residence Inn Seattle South/Renton in Renton, Wash., opened in August. The all-suite hotel is managed by Texas Western Hospitality of Dallas, Texas.