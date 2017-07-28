Two Roads Hospitality’s Alila Hotels Brand Expands to the U.S.

DENVER—Lifestyle company Two Roads Hospitality is planning to bring luxury brand, Alila Hotels & Resorts, into North America. Singapore-based Alila, which became part of the Two Roads Hospitality portfolio in June 2015, will open its first North American resort property in the newly-revitalized California property, Ventana Big Sur, this coming fall.

“The introduction of Alila Hotels & Resorts to the North American market is a significant milestone in Two Roads’ international growth strategy,” said Jamie Sabatier, CEO of Two Roads Hospitality. “As a brand that is long synonymous with opening resorts in spectacular, bucket-list destinations, it couldn’t be more fitting that Alila’s U.S. debut will be along the iconic Big Sur coastline. This opening will strengthen the global footprint of Alila and further cement its position as a luxury leader in the boutique and lifestyle sector.”

Ventana Big Sur property will open after a multi-million-dollar revitalization. The resort will have 59 refreshed guestrooms, suites, and villas, a full-service spa, two outdoor pools with an infinity-edge hot tub, and outdoor Japanese hot baths. The Sur House restaurant will have a new concept and expanded ocean-view patio for views of the Pacific Ocean.

“Since the Post family settled in Big Sur at the end of the 19th century, Big Sur has represented the confluence of ocean, forest, mindfulness and artistry un-paralleled anywhere else in the world. I couldn’t be more excited for the opening of Ventana Big Sur to once again bring travelers back to this special part of the world,” said John Pritzker, co-chairman of Two Roads Hospitality and founding partner and director of Geolo Capital. “We look forward to shining a bright light on the new Ventana Big Sur experience that celebrates the mystic beauty of Big Sur.”

Ventana’s resort-wide enhancements also will include a new Social House with three lifestyle spaces for relaxing and connecting; the new 7,000-square-foot Ocean Meadow Lawn for events and celebrations; a new Glass House Gallery; and the debut of a luxury camping experience—Redwood Canyon Glampsites—in the resort’s 20-acre redwood-canopied forest. The resort will also have an on-site experience coordinator to arrange adventures for guests.

“At Alila, we strive to deliver holistic experiences that go beyond the typical and traditional, combining transformative programming with world-class service and amenities,” said Frederic Flageat-Simon, CEO of Two Roads Hospitality Asia. “Unveiling the brand in the U.S. is an exciting step for our company, and we look forward to introducing Alila’s innovative hospitality approach to our North American guests.”