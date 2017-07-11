This Dual-Brand Hotel Will Anchor Dallas Midtown

DALLAS—A dual-brand AC Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott is slated to open in Dallas in 2018. The project is part of a $4 billion master plan to transform Dallas Midtown—the area just east of Galleria Dallas and north of LBJ Expressway. 5G Studio Collaborative is architect for the AC Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas North project, which will be co-developed by Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic and managed by an affiliate of Atlantic. The new build property will provide a visually compelling aesthetic and set an architectural tone for future building and design in this key growth area of Dallas.

AC Hotels and Marriott formed a joint venture in 2011 and the AC Hotels by Marriott brand celebrates a classic modern design born of the brand’s Spanish and European roots. Designed for extended stays, Residence Inn properties are all-suite hotels that offer studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites with signature amenities and services to meet the need of every type of traveler. The dual-branded AC and Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas North will have five stories of 256 guestrooms, more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space, and an attached 267-space structured parking garage.

5G’s architecture for the AC and Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas North development merges AC Hotels’ Spanish architectural heritage with the modern urban architecture that is representative of Dallas. The design relies on a precisely fabricated metal rainscreen cladding system, at once capturing the handmade craft quality and the crispness of a digitally produced pattern. The project explores design possibilities to propose a new direction for the architecture of Texas.

In addition to the dual-brand hotel, the Dallas Midtown master plan includes 9,000 residential units, 1 million square feet of retail, restaurants, entertainment, and an 18-acre park