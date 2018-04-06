Skyscanner Identifies Most Popular 2018 Summer Travel Destinations

MIAMI—Global travel search engine Skyscanner.com collated and analyzed data from its more than 60 million monthly users to determine this summer’s most popular domestic and international destinations. Skyscanner used its information to identify the 2018 summer travel spots that are getting the most attention, the cities with the best hotel deals, and the best day of the week to book travel (which happens to be Thursday).

2018’s Most Popular Domestic Summer Travel Destinations

New York

Las Vegas

Miami

Los Angeles

Chicago

2018’s Most Popular International Summer Travel Destinations

London

Paris

Cancun

Barcelona

Dublin

Most Popular Places to Book a Hotel This Summer

Barcelona (average price/night: $247)

Oahu (average price/night: $303)

Rome (average price/night: $151)

Bali (average price/night: $91)

Dubai (average price/night: $180)

These results were chosen based on historical searches and bookings data between June 21 and September 22, 2017, as well 2018 to-date. The hotel data specifically analyzed hotels with 3- to 5-star ratings. All data was pulled in real-time and subject to change.