My Place to Open First Property in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C.—South Carolina’s first My Place Hotel will open in early April in Greenville . The hotel is positioned along the I-385 corridor at a midpoint between Charlotte and Atlanta and is within walking distance to restaurants and retail centers. The four-story, 85-unit property is independently owned by M.P. Greenville, LLC, and operated by CUSA, LLC.

Recently named one of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018 by Travel + Leisure, Greenville’s growth and culture have secured its spot as a top travel destination as well as a hot spot for travelers passing through. The Greenville property’s owner, Daniel Pretorius, says that the city’s energy, community, and high-profile rise are central to the decision to develop the state’s first My Place Hotel there.

“We are excited to expand the My Place brand into South Carolina, and to become part of the vibrant and rapidly growing community of Greenville,” Pretorius says. “We look forward to serving the local community and businesses along with travelers to the area. Our goal is to add a high-quality hotel with excellent amenities and outstanding customer service at an affordable price.”

Pretorius, along with developing partner Aaron Lawson, announced their Greenville location less than a year ago at the grand opening of their first My Place Hotel in Boise, Idaho. The Atlanta-based developers broke ground on the Greenville location in September 2017 with Celtic Services, Inc. at the helm of construction.

“We are thrilled to continue our franchise partnership with Aaron, Daniel, and their entire M.P. Greenville family,” Terry Kline, My Place EVP of franchise development, says. “Greenville is a terrific example of their contribution to My Place’s nationwide expansion as they continue to select outstanding markets for an outstanding lodging product.”

All My Place Hotels offer nightly, weekly, and monthly rate options for extended-stay guestrooms, which are equipped with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave, and a full refrigerator. The Greenville property is pet-friendly and includes on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet service, and a 24-hour My Store located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies. Additionally, guests can purchase a breakfast in bed option.

South Carolina will be the 19th state My Place will have entered. The chain currently has 37 hotels open and operating with a near-term pipeline of 32 additional hotels and midterm commitments for upwards of 40 more hotels.